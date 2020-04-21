Chad M. Garland Tax Services
TXK Chamber of Commerce ready to reopen the economy

Texarkana News

by: Epiphany La'Sha

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce says it is time to get the community back to work.

Under Gov. Abbott’s approval retail businesses will begin to open up on Friday across Texas.

According to President Michael Malone, the economy of Texarkana dropped after stay at home orders were set in place.

The president says we are not in “bad” shape but as a manufacturing community the need for employment and support of local businesses is high.

“There’s no doubt that we are going to come back from this real strong. So as we see the opening up of the economy buzz word, here locally and at the governmental level. We’re going to see an uptick of employment and an uptick of sales,” said Malone.

