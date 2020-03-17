Texarkana daycares see a decline in numbers after school announces closure for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – With precautions being taken for COVID-19 several daycares in Texarkana, Arkansas say they are seeing a decline in student enrollment.

Daycares tell KTAL/KMSS staff that so many parents are keeping their children at home, they are being forced to send their staff home because of a few children.

Director of Kid’s Castle Learning Center, Linda Jennings, says her normal enrollment numbers averages around 90 children but since area schools started closing they currently have about 30.

“We have some parents that have taken their child out especially teachers, educators but we are not taking children in their places,” said Jennings.

According to Jennings, most of the children that she has now are kids of first responders and health care workers.

The numerous daycares that KTAL/KMSS staff talked to in Texarkana, Arkansas say they are following CDC Protocols when it comes to the care of the children.

Jennings says her daycare is also practicing social distancing by keeping kids isolated in small groups. The kids have their own water bottles and they have changed all soaps to Dial soap.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.