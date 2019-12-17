Txk police identify suspect in overnight robberies

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – Texarkana Police said Tuesday evening they’re looking for Jaylan Hayes, 18, in connection with two overnight robberies.

A police spokesperson said Hayes is now wanted on two aggravated robbery warrants.

The two overnight robberies at convenience stores happened within minutes of each other.

Officers were dispatched to the initial robbery at the EZ Mart in the 2800 block of Richmond Road at 12:41 Tuesday morning. The clerk told officers that a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled from the store and was last seen running along the east side of the building.

About 15 minutes later, police said the same man entered the Exxon, located in the 4000 block of South Lake Drive. Again armed with a handgun, police said the man ordered several customers inside the store to lie on the ground and made the clerk hand over the money from the cash register. He was last seen leaving the area on foot headed north on South Bishop Road.

Anyone with information on the location of Jaylan Hayes is asked to call Texarkana, Texas Police at 903-798-3116, Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP, or 911.