Texarkana police warn citizens about taking intimate photos

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Just days before Valentine’s Day, police are warning people about what they call an increasing problem — sharing intimate photos online.

Texarkana Texas police say doing so could land you in jail. Investigators have worked 7 cases over the last two months involving someone posting racy pictures online without the permission of the person in the picture.

Police say prevention is key. They said don’t take pictures that you don’t want others to see.

“I think it’s probably a bad idea to have these pictures out there in the first place,” Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said Wednesday.

“Even though you may intend for them to stay on your phone and only with your partner, the reality is that relationships don’t always last. The other thing is, that I almost guarantee you anything that’s on your phone is being backed up to somewhere.”

Authorities want people to know that it is a felony to even threaten to share intimate photos of someone without their permission.

“While we’re on the subject, we’re just gonna throw this out there too,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“The best way to be sure that no inappropriate pictures of you get out there is to never take – or let anyone else take – any pictures like that of you in the first place. It’s just too easy for these private pictures to get out and, once that happens, you lose control over what someone else does with them.”

