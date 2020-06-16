TXK Reginal Airport to increase flights in the upcoming month

Look for temperatures to stay pretty close to normal for the next few days. Rain is looking unlikely but can't totally be ruled out. Our next best shot at rain returns early next week.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen a few popup thunderstorms that have been confined to the southwestern half of the area. Temperatures have been close to normal with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Don't expect much change in the next few days. We will continue to see temperatures that will be close to normal with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain is looking very unlikely but can't totally be ruled out. If we do see any Wednesday, it will be over the western half of the area.