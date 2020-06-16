TXK Reginal Airport to increase flights in the upcoming month

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Regional Airport will be increasing flights in the upcoming month.
According to Executive Director, Paul Mehrlich, morning flights will be back on schedule effective July 6.
Mehrlich says the airport is taking all precautions to keep passengers safe of COVID-19 in and out of the airport. Fema will be helping to provide mask for travelers on departing flights.
“Our parking lot is filling back up and we are getting people flying again. We are flying a slightly smaller aircraft in, but we are doing it in a way to make sure they can maintain social distancing,” said Mehrlich.