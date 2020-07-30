Txk Regional Airport approves 2021 Budget

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport Board Committee approved a motion of the 2021 budget on Thursday morning.

According to Airport Director, Paul Merlich, the overall budget equals to over 1.34 million dollars, which is higher than last year’s budget. Both Cities of Texarkana are contributing over 100,000 dollars to the airport’s budget.

The combined total of 249,413 dollars is over 81,000 dollars higher than what they contributed in 2019 but still lower than the 2017 total.

Merlich says the cities have until September to finalize their contribution.

He adds that as of now, August flights will still be at 2 flights a day. There is no update for when the airport will return back to 4 flights.