U.S. Army chooses Alabama facility to repair newest combat vehicle

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A competitive contract that Red River Army Depot in Bowie County had hoped to win has been awarded to a facility in Alabama.



Officials across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma have been lobbying the federal government for over a year to award Red River the contract to repair the U.S. Army’s newest combat vehicle, the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, also known as AMPV.



About 900 people at Red River Army Depot were laid off in 2018 because of what officials called lack of workload.



According to the office of Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala, the contract to repair the AMPV was awarded to Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) in May.



In a press release regarding the announcement, Shelby’s office stated, “This selection was based on evaluation criteria with examined facilities, labor force, experience, stability, and depot-level repairable capabilities.”



“The Army’s decision to select Anniston Army Depot for this work highlights the Depot’s world-class workforce, first-rate facilities, and proven track record of combat vehicle repairs,” said Senator Shelby. “This contract will preserve and expand ANAD’s role in maximizing our military readiness for generations to come. I am confident that this announcement will shape the future of Anniston and bring significant economic growth to the region.”



The release goes on to state, “The AMPV is replacing the Vietnam-era M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, of which vehicle repairs are currently assigned to ANAD. The Army plans to spend billions of dollars to buy thousands of AMPVs. The AMPV will be faster and have stronger armor than the M113. Repairs that will take place at the Anniston facility will optimize existing capabilities of the vehicle while also maximizing military readiness. Senator Shelby has proactively led efforts over the past year to promote the work in Anniston, having had multiple conversations with Army Secretary Mark Esper, as well as sending a letter to Esper highlighting the importance of these repairs taking place at ANAD.”



