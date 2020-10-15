UA Hope-Texarkana Chancellor search committee to hold initial meeting

HOPE, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – The committee formed to find a new chancellor for the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is set to hold its first meeting on Friday.

The initial meeting’s primary goal is to finalize the “position profile” to be used as the chancellor position’s job description.

A specific chancellor search website has also been launched to aid in the search for a new chancellor.

The website provides highlights and points of pride about the college and the Southwest Arkansas area.

“It is a challenging time to perform a chancellor search since many potential candidates can’t travel to see the college due to COVID-19. We have worked diligently to provide this website to showcase our college for potential applicants to see the many great aspects of our institution and the benefits of calling Southwest Arkansas home,” said Casey Curtis, Communications Coordinator.

As part of the search process, the search committee wants to hear college constituents’ opinions about the qualities, experience, and skills desired for the next chancellor.

A feedback form has been added to the chancellor search website’s homepage to allow the public to submit comments.

