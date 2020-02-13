UAHT offers CPR classes to public

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering CPR courses to the public.

The one day class is usually held once a month. It also teaches people how to use an AED. Organizers said the classes started last fall and provide the foundation for saving lives after cardiac arrest.

“You have grandmothers, you have doctors, you have nurses, that need to know these skills. If we have somebody that their heart stops, or we have somebody that stops breathing, once you know these skills you can help save someone’s life,” said Cardiac Training Center Coordinator Chassidy Wyrick-Collins.

The next public class is set to begin on February 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Hope campus. The cost is $55.



For more information, you can contact Chassidy Wyrick-Collins at (870) 722-8162 or email Chassidy.wcollins@uaht.edu.