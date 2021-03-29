UAMS opens new transplant clinic in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The UAMS Health System opens a new satellite kidney and liver transplant clinic in Texarkana.

Texarkana area patients in need of a transplant can now meet with a doctor for consultation or follow-up appointments post-surgery.

Before, residents were responsible for getting to and from little rock for their appointments.

Although surgery still takes place in little rock, Russell Mayo, Residency Director of Family Medical Center, says more people will choose to get the surgery if they are resources closer to home.

“A kidney transplant could be an answer for not all of those, but for many of them. We have a high high instance in this area of kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease because we a high instance of hypertension and diabetes,” said Mayo.

So far, this new clinic impacts about a dozen transplant patients.