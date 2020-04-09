UAMS – Texarkana hosts drive-thru testing site at Trinity Baptist Church

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is rising and UAMS-Texarkana has a drive-thru testing site open Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church.

The testing site will be open until 2:00 p.m. Health care workers said the screening and testing process takes about 20 minutes to complete.

Upon arrival, everyone will go through a screening process to determine if you a fever of at least 100.4, cough or shortness of breath, have recently traveled, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

If you have any of these symptoms, you qualify for testing. Medical professionals said about 20 percent of the people screened will actually be tested. So far, about 50 people have been screened Thursday morning.

“If they have insurance I think they’ll charge the insurance. If they don’t have any insurance then we won’t charge them at all. So it’s an opportunity for those people who don’t have access to medical insurance to get tested just like anyone else,” Dr. Russell Mayo, Chief Medical Officer.

You must bring a form of identification and your insurance card if you have health coverage. Lastly, authorities ask that everyone enter the church parking lot from Four States Fair Parkway and follow the designated traffic route among entry.

