Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through Texarkana

Texarkana, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Union Pacific says the locomotive is the world’s largest. It’s on its third and final tour celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Folks gathered downtown today to experience this piece of history. The Big Boy’s stop lasted for about 20 minutes.

“It’s really cool that the Union Pacific brought the train to Texarkana today,” TTPD Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said.

“It gives us an opportunity to see something from the past that you don’t often get the opportunity to see.”

According to Union Pacific, 25 Big Boys were built. This locomotive weighs about 1.2 million pounds.

For a route map of which city Big Boy is stopping in next visit upsteam.com for tracking information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.