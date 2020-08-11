United Way 11th annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign

United Way is stuffing backpacks with school supplies to give to school districts in the Greater Texarkana Area.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Kids are heading back to school and United Way of Greater Texarkana is stuffing backpacks with school supplies.

This is United Way’s 11th Annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The goal is to send students back to school prepared.

United Way partners with 11 school districts across the Texarkana Area. Each district provides a list of school supplies for each grade level to United Way.

Typically, members of the community donate supplies and volunteer to pack the bags. This year, monetary donations were accepted instead due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I think this year more than ever we have parents that have lost their job. We have students that are going back to school may be virtually not fully in person. Classes and school is going to look a lot different this year. We definitely don’t want not having school supplies to be an added burden or stumbling block for these students and these families,” said Jennifer Lewis, CEO of Texarkana Resources.

This year, “Stuff the Bus” provided backpacks to 1,800 students in the Texarkana region. Bags are being delivered this week.

United Way said if a child is still in need of school supplies, they should contact their school’s counselor. The district will pick-up additional backpacks.

