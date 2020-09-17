United Way kicks off virtual campaign for 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- After 96 years United Greater Way of Texarkana will be hosting its annual campaign virtually due to COVID-19.

According to CEO Mark Bledsoe, United Way has lost over $100,000 plus dollars in revenue due to canceled fundraising events.

This year they will be auctioning off eight smart Tvs, anyone can enter for a monthly fee of $5.00. $10.00 will provide three tickets and $20.00 for ten tickets. For one time payments, $60.00 for one ticket, $120.00 for three tickets, and $340.00 for ten tickets. All proceeds will go toward the support of 30 local programs over nine local regions.

“You know if we look at our own families, there are individuals that have been impacted by the programs of United Way and all we are doing is giving back. You know you never know what circumstances may come your way and they may need the services we provide,” said Bledsoe.

The campaign hopes to raise $900,000 by March 2021.

