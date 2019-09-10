United Way of Greater Texarkana hoping to raise $900K

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Way of Greater Texarkana kicked off its annual campaign on Monday at Texas A&M University in Texarkana.



Organizers said this year’s goal is to raise $900,000. Money is used for programs in at least 9 counties throughout the region.



Officials said donations will be used for needs in the areas of health, education and finance. “Typically our givers are the people that have had to use our services before in the past, or someone in their family, or (someone that) goes to church or at their school has used those facilities,” said spokesperson Mark Bledsoe.



If you can’t give money, organizers said you can also volunteer your time. For more information call (903) 794-3105 or you can visit https://texarkanaunitedway.org/



