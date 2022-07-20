TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – With school starting in just a few weeks, United Way of Greater Texarkana is working to make sure students do not go to school without supplies.

The organization’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign provides backpacks full of school supplies to students from pre-K through grade 12.

The non-profit says they are still in need of about $6,000 to meet its goal to pay for supplies.

Usually, it costs about $25,000 to Stuff the Bus, but with inflation hitting record levels, that number has shot up.

“With the increased cost of all the materials and shipping and freight, gas price increases. It’s costing us about $32,000 to do stuff the bus this year,” said Stuff the Bus Committee Chair Jennifer Lewis. “We just need the communities to support. I don’t want to tell a school, you know, unfortunately, we can’t give you that many backpacks if they’re telling us they have that many students in need because that means the need is there.”

This year, the goal is to provide 2,100 backpacks to schools in the Texarkana area. The organization hopes to deliver the backpacks during the first week of August.

To support this year’s United Way of Greater Texarkana’s Stuff the Bus, call (903) 794-3105 or click here.