TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Kids are heading back to school in a couple of weeks and the United Way of Greater Texarkana needs the community’s help with school supplies for their “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

It’s United Way’s 12th annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The goal is to send students back to school prepared.

Co-chair of the campaign, Jennifer Lewis, says schools are starting about two weeks earlier this year, which leaves less time to prepare.

“The kids are going back to school in person full-time this year. And that extra stress or burden on parents we don’t want them to have to deal with that on top of everything else,” said Lewis.

United Way says it’ll cost about $20,000 to fill about 1,900 backpacks with supplies. Lewis says each bag is worth about $10.50.

“We could stuff a lot more backpacks for a lower cost by ordering in bulk versus getting items donated.”

Lewis says donations aren’t as high as they would like. The best way to keep everyone safe throughout this pandemic and still reach the goal is to only accept monetary donations.

“We aren’t completely out of COVID yet. I think we all want to be so we’re kind of living life that way. But there are still a lot of parents that are still unemployed or under-employed on the hills of a very difficult year.”

All backpacks will be delivered to 15 schools in the Texarkana Area. United Way says if your child is in need of supplies, they should contact their school’s counselor. The district will pick up additional backpacks.

To make a donation visit the United Way Greater Texarkana Facebook page.