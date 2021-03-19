United Way of Greater Texarkana thanks community supporters

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Way of Greater Texarkana gathered Friday morning to recognize supporters and volunteers as the non-profit closed out its annual campaign.

Organizers said over the past year, they’ve raised slightly less than the $730,000 raised the year before, and COVID-19 is to blame.



The group estimates a loss of about $80,000 because fundraising events in 2020 had to be canceled. “Just because we’re ending the campaign doesn’t mean someone can’t still donate, the money is needed … we do want to see the area improve, and through these programs we can better everyone’s lives,” said United Way of Greater Texarkana President Mark Bledsoe.



The United Way of Greater Texarkana services 9 counties in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas. For more information, visit http://www.texarkanaunitedway.org/.