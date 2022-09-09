TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – United Way of Greater Texarkana is heading into another fundraising season, kicking off its 99th campaign year.

Last year’s final numbers fell short, so organizers are hoping this year will be different. To meet those needs, the organization will hold several fundraisers, including Battle on the Border, a golf tournament, and the Live United Bowl.

“Our goal is $900,000 dollars, it’ll take all hands on deck to reach that,” said Campaign chair David Mims. “We are trying to make up for our last two years where COVID has kind of slowed our fundraising down, so it’s important that we reach that goal.”

The money raised in the campaign will go towards supporting more than 30 agencies in the Texarkana area.