University of Arkansas breaks ground on new facility for expansion of Texarkana campus

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has broken ground on a new $4 million facility on the Texarkana campus.

UAHT broke ground Thursday on the nearly 15,000 square foot facility, which they say will house a welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, and more. With the growth of their students, the campus says this will help their programs.

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana broke ground Thursday on a new facility at the Texarkana campus. This is a rendering of what the campus will look like when completed. (Source: The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana)

“One of the things that we’re finding is that we are growing particularly with our high school students. We have two very successful programs, our collegiate academy and also our Career and Technical Education Center and then we’re also hoping to expand our welding program,” Said Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor.

The career center provides participating high school juniors and seniors with the unique opportunity to earn college credit at no charge while still in high school. The curriculum serves as an extension of the high school curriculum by providing students with hands-on experiences in various career fields, including industrial maintenance, welding, coding, CNA, and EMT.

The new facility should be opened for students in 2023.