University of Missouri Chief of Staff recommended for next Chancellor at UA Hope-Texarkana

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt has chosen the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

Dr. Bobbitt recently recommended Christine Holt, D.B.A., J.D., who is currently serving as chief of staff for the University of Missouri System. Dr. Holt is expected to begin her new role on September 1.

“Following a very thorough and well-executed search process that brought four very high-quality finalists to campus, I’m very pleased that Dr. Holt has agreed to take on the challenge of leading UAHT and continuing the campus’s upward trajectory,” Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt’s recommendation is expected to get its final approval by the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas at its next meeting on May 26-27.

“I always speak of the significance of not only finding quality candidates but also finding the right person at the right time to lead our campuses. Dr. Holt is indeed the right person at the right time, and I’m excited about the future for UAHT and the community and region that it serves.”

Holt has previously served as associate provost (the University of Missouri at Columbia), dean of academic administration (Northern Virginia Community College, interim dean of Learning and Technology Resources, interim dean of students, interim provost, executive director (Catawba Valley Community College), career development coordinator (Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, human resource development coordinator (Montgomery Community College), site coordinator & workplace literacy instructor (Randolph Community College), workplace literacy instructor (Central Carolina Community College), and attorney-at-law.

“I quickly learned during this process that many of the things I am passionate about — connecting with students, providing opportunities, and ensuring that hard work is rewarded in the workforce — are all aligned with the existing mission of this college,” Holt said.

“I am grateful for the hospitality and consideration the search committee and the campus community have shown me, and certainly honored that Dr. Bobbitt is entrusting me with the wonderful opportunity to lead UAHT into the future. I can’t wait to get started.”

The search to find a permanent chancellor in October 2020, and finalists for the position were announced on March 31. Laura Clark, vice chancellor for academic affairs at UAHT, has been leading the campus as its interim chancellor since June 2020.