Unofficial results: Neal wins Bowie sheriff’s race

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie Co. Elections Administrator Pat McCoy said that unofficial voting totals from Tuesday night’s elections weren’t finalized until 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

McCoy said the delay was due to one large box of votes that came in late and then had to be hand counted. He said the voting location needed more ballots, so emergency ballots had to be photocopied, and because they were copied, they could not be read by machines. McCoy, who said he’d only gotten about three hours of sleep, said he could not remember which precinct was involved.



McCoy added that the new electronic poll books that had caused some delays earlier on Tuesday was not a factor with the late totals.



According to McCoy, here are the final results from local races in Bowie Co:

In the race for sheriff, Jeff Neal won over George Huggins. Neal garnered 7,349 votes and Huggins received 5,233 votes. In the race for tax assessor, Josh Davis won 7,963 votes to Ramona Dawson-Norton’s 4,199 votes.



In the race for precinct 3 commissioner, incumbent James Strain won with 1,626 votes to Kyle Barrett’s 1,596 votes. In the race for precinct 2 constable, Chad Ford received 1,641 votes to take that race over his competitor, Bill Bonneville, who received 365 votes.

