Upcoming Txk election discussed

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday afternoon, Texarkana, Texas council members gathered to discuss the selection of elections officials for a council race later this month.

Josh Davis, who has been serving Ward 6, is leaving his seat to run for another position.



The election to fill his seat on the council is set for January 28th. The candidates are Jay Davis and Mike Ingram. Only residents in Ward 6 can vote in the election.



“Early voting will begin on January 13th through the 24th, and early voting will take place at city hall, located at 220 Texas Boulevard,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman.



Election day voting will be held at Pleasant Grove Middle School.

