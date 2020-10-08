US Attorney: E. Texas sex offender guilty of possessing child pornography again

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County man pled guilty in court earlier this week to possessing child pornography in East Texas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 60-year-old William Johnson Springer pled guilty to possessing child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven on Monday, Oct. 5. In his plea agreement, Springer agreed to pay restitution to his victims, to register as a sex offender, and to be sentenced to a life term of supervised release following his imprisonment.

According to information presented in court, Springer possessed a cell phone, which he used to download and collect images and videos containing child pornography. His collection of more than 600 images included depictions of prepubescent minors, sadistic or masochistic abuse or violence, and sexual abuse and exploitation of infants and toddlers.

The attorney’s office says Springer was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. On February 9, 2009, he was sentenced to 67 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release as a result of that conviction. Springer also has pending charges for failure to comply with registration requirements in the 202nd District Court in Bowie County.

Under federal statutes, Springer faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Texarkana Resident Agency of the Dallas Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.

