VA Medical Center breaks ground on new clinic in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The VA Medical Center breaks ground on a new veterans clinic in Texarkana, Texas.

Texarkana’s new VA clinic will double from 11,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet. Texarkana native and veteran, Freddie Weathers, said he’s overjoyed by the convenient location of the new facility.

With more space comes more services to offer. They’ll now have 27 patient rooms for primary care and women’s health, group therapy rooms, and additional lab services to name a few.

Medical Center Director, Richard Crockett, said this clinic will be beneficial for the 22,000 veterans who visit the Texarkana clinic each year.

“We already have an established community here. So we’re building upon the community and the need we already have here,” said Crockett.

Weathers said the change is long overdue. “The VA clinic is going to be nice. We’ve outgrown the one we’re in now and it’s going to be something else. We can’t wait.”

The building is expected to be complete by the fall of 2021.

