VA Medical Center to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for eligible veterans in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is working with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for eligible veterans in Texarkana.

According to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center spokesman Shannon Arledge, the testing is free and will be held at the Texarkana veterans Clinic on August 1 and 8, from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. the clinic is located at 910 Realtor Avenue.

OBVAMC says eligible veterans in the Texarkana area are urged to get tested without leaving the comfort of their vehicles.

