Vaccine eligibility opens for all adults in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas is one of many states across the country to open up vaccine availability to all adults.

This includes teenagers age 16 and 17. However, they only qualify for Pfizer. No underlying health condition is required to be vaccinated.

Healthcare workers say more people are registering at multiple vaccination sites.

“I think there’s a lot of anxiety worried about if people are going to run out of doses. And there’s so many places in town that you can get it. That our registration opens on Monday. So we have a lot of people who sign-up on Monday, but can get into a Walmart or CVS or get into another clinic before that appointment on Saturday,” said Dr. Loren Robinson, with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Vaccination appointments typically open on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. for the CHRISTUS Health System. For a list of other providers, visit the state’s website.