Vaccine sign-ups suspended, for now, at ETX health department

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana officials are temporarily suspending the waiting list for people to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination.

In a statement, officials said there are currently more than 4,680 names on the clinic’s waiting list for vaccinations and the waiting list will be suspended at this time until the Health Department receives more allocations to supply the demand.

Officials said the Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Clinic successfully vaccinated 600 individuals qualifying in Phase 1A and 1B last week as part of the Texas Vaccination Plan for COVID-19. They added that the health clinic will continue this effort as more vaccination allocations are received in the coming weeks and months. However, no new allocations were made to the clinic this week.

Bowie County’s vaccination hub at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System was allocated 2,000 doses of vaccination this week, and all appointments for these doses have been filled. Individuals may visit vaccinate.christushealth.org after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 for updated information on vaccines.

Individuals qualifying under Phase 1A and 1B who are interested in receiving a vaccination should continue to monitor the Texas Department of State Health Services Vaccination Availability Map at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3700a84845c5470cb0dc3ddace5c376b to find a proximal location for vaccinations.

Texas DSHS reports 65 new cases in Bowie County since Friday, February 5, 2021 for a total of 4,355 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,801 probable cases with 162 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 530 active cases currently in Bowie County.