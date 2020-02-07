Valentines for our Veterans: Drop boxes to be set up for veterans in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Valentine’s Day drop boxes for veterans will be set up at Central Mall in Texarkana on Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9.

The community is being invited to bring hand-crafted Valentines to put in the drop boxes at the Center Court, near Dillard’s and the south entrance.





The drop boxes will be mailed Monday, Feb. 10 to local veterans and the VA North Texas Health Care System.

