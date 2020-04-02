Vegetable plants in high demand

De Queen, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tomato and pepper plants are flying off the shelves at the Sevier County Farmer’s Co-op.

Many of the plants at the co-op this year are usually sold at UA Cossatot in De Queen. Students start them in the greenhouse as part of a class. But since the novel coronavirus caused the campus to temporarily close, agriculture instructor Kelly Harris said she had to get creative to make them available to the public. “It was 55 flats that had 1,980 tomatoes and peppers and they purchased all of them,” said Harris.

The co-op said it loves to buy local produce, and Harris said her students planted a variety of tomatoes this year. “They really like the Arkansas travelers, celebrities, beef steak, and then right now, they’re wanting some more banana peppers … I’ll have some of those ready on Monday,” Harris said.

Harris added that she plans to deliver a popular variety of jalapeno pepper to the co-op this Monday. “Tricked you jalapenos, and they have no heat to them, and they taste wonderful, and folks really really like those,” she said.

Proceeds from the school’s sales fund scholarships and educational trips for students.

Harris said UA Cossatot has some flowers available, as well. If you’re interested in purchasing those, you can email kharris@cccua.edu