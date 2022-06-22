TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal drive-by shooting and crash.

According to police, 37-year-old Robert Miller of Texarkana, Arkansas was fatally shot on June 20.

Miller was found in the driver’s seat of a car that crashed into a home in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. Police also found a female passenger, who was later taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police arrested 29-year-old Trenkale Brunson of Texarkana, Arkansas in connection with the shooting. Bruson remains held at Miller County Jail awaiting his first court appearance on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.