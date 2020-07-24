Volunteer firefighter faces arson charges in McCurtain Co.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A volunteer firefighter faces numerous counts of arson.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kody Nance, 23, of Valliant, admitted to investigators that he had intentionally set 13 fires.

Officials said Nance was the assistant fire chief with the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department. According to the affidavit, the investigation was opened in August, 2019 by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry after investigators noticed the small district had been responding to an unusually large number of suspicious fires. Law enforcement officials added that it was also suspicious when one particular firefighter responded to the majority of the fires.

According to the affidavit, from January, 2019 to May, 2020, the volunteer fire department responded to 24 fires and of those, Nance responded to 22 of them.

Investigators said they interviewed several people associated with the fire department. The affidavit states, “Moreover, some of these witnesses assert Kody Nance encouraged them to set structures and/or the wildlands on fire to alleviate boredom.”

Investigators said they interviewed Nance on June 17, 2020, and he admitted to being responsible for setting 8 structure fires and 5 wildland fires. According to law enforcement officials, he also admitted to setting his own house on fire in February because he was mad at his dad and grandmother.



Nance faces 9 charges of arson and one count of endangering human life.