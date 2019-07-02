Volunteers are all ears, harvesting corn for Harvest Regional Food Bank

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week a local food bank is collecting some donations for the community, but this isn’t your typical food drive.

Volunteers are getting their hands dirty, producing produce for those in need. It’s a part of a special harvest for Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Rows of sweet corn span more than an acre on a farm in southwest Arkansas. Volunteers are working to collect every ear to give to those in need. About 40,000 pounds of it.

The land owner planted this crop specifically to help feed families through the food bank. The only catch? The produce has to be picked by hand.

“As much corn as we can pick, that’s what they let us volunteer to the people in need,” said Mike Ingram, board president of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Veggie volunteers are walking stalk to stalk, the corn collected will benefit thousands of folks in the food bank’s 10-county service area.

“We have pantries already waiting to get the corn once we get back,” said Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

The group is helping to provide farm-fresh nutrition to those on a tight budget.

“Everybody loves fresh produce and anytime that we have an opportunity like this to get fresh produce out and service our people in need, that’s what we’re after,” said Ingram. “And even if it means us coming out here and picking it ourselves, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

When all the corn is harvested, they expect to have enough to fill an entire tractor-trailer truckload.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.