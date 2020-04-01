Volunteers deliver food to elderly during pandemic

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana is thinking outside of the box to meet the needs of those that are underserved during this pandemic.

Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said Harvest Regional Food Bank faces challenges with inventory because of the spreading coronavirus. “The last few weeks, compared to this time last year, the same amount of time has been triple our distribution of food going out, and it was really staggering the first couple of weeks.”

Despite the challenge, work continues and donations are welcome. Now, the food bank is focusing on getting help to the elderly. “We don’t see them all the time … I think the more rural the area, the more of a challenge it is to even realize who needs to be served,” Wrinkle said.

Now, several groups have stepped up to partner with the food bank. Among them, non-profit group Friends For A Cause. This week, volunteers started delivering food and other supplies to hundreds of seniors. Organizers said they deliver within 60 miles of Texarkana. “We’re providing the boxes, they come here they load the boxes onto their trailer, and people have actually been calling and signing up and asking, requesting these boxes,” Wrinkle said.



Friends For A Cause is partnering with AMI Radio and Retreat Home Health for the project. You can call (903) 793-0282 to be added to their delivery list. Donations can be dropped off at 4321 McKnight Rd., Texarkana, Texas. You can find them on Facebook @FFACFoundation



In Little River County, Domtar is stepping up to help ensure homebound seniors are being reached. Details on the partnership with Harvest Regional Food Bank are still being worked out.



In Miller County, volunteer firefighters stand prepared to respond, keeping boxes of food in their vehicles. They’ve already handed out over a hundred boxes of food. “When they go and respond to a situation, and they see the need right there, they don’t have to worry about going to the store or collecting money and going, buying a box of food, they have it on their truck, right there, ready to go,” Wrinkle said.



If you or someone you know is in need, you can contact Harvest Regional Food Bank at (870) 774-1398. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so on their website www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org.