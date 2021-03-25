Volunteers help pack 1,000 food sacks to help schools fight food insecurity

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday evening volunteers packed food bags with kid-friendly items ahead of Harvest Regional Food Bank’s weekly distribution to local schools.



HRFB officials say the backpack program feeds over 1,000 kids.

“We’ve grown from just being local here in Texarkana at all the elementary campuses to expanding throughout the junior high and now we are on 40 campuses throughout the 10 county area that we serve,” said Executive Director Camille Wrinkle.

The program started over 20 years ago with counselors and teachers qualifying students.

Fast forward to the pandemic, executive Wrinkle says they started giving food to kids who did not qualify.

“This was not the time for that, this was the time to see a need fill a need,” said Wrinkle.

Veta Stark, has been has been a counselor at Union Grove Elementary in Texarkana, Arkansas for over 21 years. She says they have a huge population of underserved students. Over 80 percent of their kids are recipients of the backpack program.

“It’s been a very good impact on our community environment. In fact, as I said the kids love when Friday comes because that’s when they get their backpacks,” said Stark.



Most of the volunteers are retired and can pack all backpacks under an hour time frame. Sherryl Elliote says volunteering is close to her heart because of her own childhood struggles with food insecurity. She says a program similar to the backpack program saved her life.

“Children when they go home they don’t have food to eat. The only meals they get are at school. So I know that these snacks will help them until Monday comes back again. I know that feeling because when I was in South Korea I was dying of starvation,” said Elliote.

Retired liberty eyleau teacher Deborah Miller says she has seen the positive impacts of the program.

Now that she is no longer in the classroom to put bags of food in students’ backpacks, she volunteers her time.

“Any time that a child gets food that they don’t already have that’s a good thing. For them and for their school for their education and for the community,” said Miller.

To sponsor a child for $125 a month, click here.