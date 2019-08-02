Volunteers label thousands of toy ducks for Texarkana fundraiser

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of plastic tubs full of rubber duckies are getting ready for race day.

The bathtime toys are receiving their official racing numbers for the Great Texarkana Duck Race. This is the 30th year for the Christus St. Michael Health System fundraiser. Proceeds this year benefit cardiovascular services.

Thursday volunteers labeled 12,000 ducks for the event.

“When you adopt a duck, the computer randomly assigns you a number that we don’t know and you don’t know,” said Cristy Lummus, development coordinator. “So, when it goes through what they call a duck trap, they look it up in our computer system and that number we are sticking on the bottom of every duck right now.”

The race takes place beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 17 at Holiday Springs Water Park.

You can adopt ducks ahead of time, one for $5 or six for $25. Adoptions can be made online here.

