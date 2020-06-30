Volunteers needed to harvest corn in SWAR for families in need

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank needs volunteers to help harvest some corn Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week.

Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said a farmer in Foreman has donated two acres of corn to the food bank, it just needs to be harvested.

Officials said the fresh corn will be immediately distributed to families in need throughout Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.



Thirty to 40 people are needed to meet at the Highway 41 rest stop in Foreman at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2. “The more the merrier when it comes to volunteers, we can use as many as can come out and help us out,” Wrinkle said.



Volunteers should wear light clothing, and work gloves are recommended. Social distancing will be practiced.