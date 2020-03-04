Voters approve one percent sales tax increase for new courthouse

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Hope, Arkansas, voters approved a one percent sales tax increase for their new courthouse. This measure will allow the county to renovate the new space.

A proposed idea to relocate the Hempstead County courthouse due to health hazzards and restrictions has become a sure thing. Although, the turnout was low Tuesday night, the vote passed with over 54 percent of the votes.

“Either way, we’re just glad people came out to vote. That’s the only way you can make a difference in the community. The people that voted for it will appreciate what they’ve done because this is a much-needed sales tax,” said Jerry Crane, Hempstead County Judge.

Voters have agreed to the one percent sales tax increase for two years. The sales tax will help fund interior renovations like new courtrooms in the courthouse’s new location downtown.

“We were able to pay for it. We don’t owe anything on it. But now it’s just getting the finances to be able to go in there and refurbish it,” said Crane.

The current courthouse was built in 1939 and is in a state of despair. Leading to poor working conditions and health hazzards.

“The big thing is the health of the people that work here. We’re concerned for the people that are having to come in. And then everyday people coming in. They’re exposed to these elements. So it’s something that had to be done. We don’t meet the codes for disability. There’s time our elevator won’t work. Can’t get people up to court. We’re just not to the place where we can advance here in this building,” said Crane.

The process of accepting bids from contractors is underway. The building is expected to be open by the spring of 2021.

“I believe that once we get downtown in the new courthouse people will see that we made the right decision,” said Crane.

The new courthouse will be located on East 3rd Street in Downtown Hope, Arkansas.

