Voters to decide ETX seat on county commission

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Among the races voters will decide on Tuesday is the race for the precinct 3 position on the Bowie County Board of Commissioners.

Local businessman and rancher Kyle Barrett said he was inspired to run by his father, who was a long-time commissioner. Barrett said he wants to get to work on county roads.



Barrett added that big decisions are coming to the county, including the issue of Marvin Nichols Reservoir. “It would be us giving up our property, and neighboring properties, for Dallas water usage … it’s very, very sensitive on the west end of the county, my roots are in the west end .. I would stand toe to toe with anybody that came about that wanted us to try and bring that to us because that’s something we don’t need,” he said.



Barrett is challenging incumbent Commissioner James Strain.