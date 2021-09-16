Wadley Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new $227 million hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Wadley Regional Medical Center broke ground on a new $227 million hospital Wednesday.

The nearly 400,000 square-foot medical center will be in Northwest Texarkana. This is the largest commercial development in the city’s history. It will feature a medical office building and a full range of hospital services, including a 24/7 emergency room, cardiovascular area, and maternity care.

The multi-million-dollar investment in Texarkana hopes to add growth to the city and bring more jobs to the area.

“This will secure Wadley’s future into Texarkana for the foreseeable future,” said Wadley Regional Medical Center president Tom Gilbert. “It will bring economic development to the area and as you heard earlier in the comments, it’s a huge economic win for the city not even to mention the construction and so forth that will bring workers here,”

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.