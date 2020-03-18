Wadley Regional Medical Center limits visitation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country local hospitals are cracking down on their visitation policies.

At Wadley Regional Medical Center visitation is one guest per patient. The visitor must be 18 or older. Everyone will be screened and required to answer questions based on the CDC guidelines.

If a child is brought to the hospital both parents can stay and if you’re in labor only two people are allowed in the room.

“I know it’s hard for family members who want to be up here but we just ask for understanding that we’re doing what is best for their loved one and for them. And to make sure that health care workers you know- are able to care for them in a proper manner,” Shelby Brown, Wadley Director of Marketing and Planning.

Brown said Wadley’s main goals are to limit exposure and protect their patients.

