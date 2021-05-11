Wadley Regional Medical Center set to ground break on new hospital in 100 days

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – Wadley Regional Medical Center will soon ground break on a state-of-the-art hospital in Texarkana.

Hospital officials say the groundbreaking is planned for September.

“We will be located on parts of the land between Gibson Road, West Park Drive, and Unversity. To be a little bit more specific it will be located behind Lafferty furnishings on that large piece of property,” said President of Wadley Regional Medical Center, Tom Gilbert.

The new building is expected to be 254,000 square feet with a 143,000 square-foot Medical office. Construction is expected to take 32 months with the facility opening in May 2024.

Chief of Nursing, Shelly Strayhorn, says they will be able to expand their nursing staff.

“With the all-new state-of-the-art equipment, it will be wonderful for our community and patients that we serve,” said Strayhorn.

The medical center will cost $227 million dollars. It is to feature a Medical Office building,

offer a full range of hospital services including a 24-hour emergency room, orthopedics, cardiovascular area, neurosurgery, maternity care, and other outpatient services.

The new hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.

Wadley’s current location at 1000 Pine will remain fully operational while construction of the new building is underway at the corner of University Ave and W Park Blvd.

“It’s going to be a one-stop-shop for health care for Texarkana and its entire region so we believe strongly that this is going to be an important new focus of health care for everyone that lives locally,” said, President of Steward Healthcare, Dr. Sanjay Shetty.