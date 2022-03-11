TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Texarkana will host their fourth annual Wagons for Veterans fundraiser on Saturday.

About 15 chuckwagons will be at the Four State Fair Grounds, preparing food the way it’s been done for the past 150 years, cooking on open fires, and making all sorts of food, like chili, cornbread, briskets, comfort food.

The event was started four years ago by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 278 in Texarkana to raise money for disabled veterans and their families.

Don Ruggles with the Vietnam Veterans Association says every dime goes to fellow veterans.

“It is amazing how many veterans there are in our four-state area that need monetary help, so we make about 20 or $25,000 for this event.”

Tickets for admission are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m.