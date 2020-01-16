Wake Village Police Department offers active shooter training

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday evening, the Wake Village Police Department held an active shooter training sessions for the people of the community.

After the church shooting in White Settlement, Texas, it prompted WVPD to create a new emergency training class called “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Instance.”

The class teaches people how to avoid, deny, and defend when there’s an active shooter present. Detective Aultman says you can’t predict situations like these but it’s always good to be alert and ready.

“We need to be prepared. Because you never know. You can certainly go your whole life and never be involved in an incident like this. Or it might happen this afternoon or even tonight. You just don’t know.”

Detective Aultman says the department will soon offer a variety of emergency training classes.

To learn more about the Wake Village training sessions visit the police department’s Facebook page.

