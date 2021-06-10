Wake Village Police Department reminding families about curfew

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – School is out for the summer and the Wake Village Police Department says they’re finding more kids roaming the streets late at night.

Officers want to remind parents about the strict 10:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m curfew for kids under 17-years-old. Unless the child is with an adult over the age of 21.

“All my years on patrol it seems like the later it got the worse things were out there. So we just don’t need – we just don’t need kids out that late. You could pay a fine up to five hundred dollars but we typically try not to do that because it typically only hurts the parent,” said Sgt. Todd Aultman, Wake Village Texas Police Department.

If a child is caught, parents will have to pick the kid up from the police station. The child could also be required to do community service.