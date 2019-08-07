Waldo man faces murder charge after body found lying in road

WALDO, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect is in custody after a man’s dead body was found lying in a Columbia County roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Waldo Police Chief Reggie Ellis received a call about the body around noon Tuesday. Upon arrival, Ellis found Stanley L. Milner, 32, lying in the 700-block of North Locust Street.

According to a release, multiple agencies assisted with the investigation and Mario Easter, 39, was identified as a suspect.

Easter was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday. He is currently being held at the Columbia County Detention Facility for Capital Murder and Possession of Firearm by Certain Person.

