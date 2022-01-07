Walmart: Texarkana location closing Saturday for COVID cleaning

Walmart has become one of the first major employers to reduce its paid COVID leave for employees. This comes after the CDC updated its isolation guidelines. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Walmart has announced it is temporarily closing its Texarkana location Friday afternoon for cleaning due to COVID-19 as part of a corporate-initiated program.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the Walmart at 3520 Richmond Rd will close Friday at 2 p.m. to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. It will remain closed on Saturday, Jan. 8 to allow employees to restock the shelves and prep to reopen Sunday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the spokesperson said. “We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

The official statement from Walmart can be read below.

As an essential business and a member of the Texarkana community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Texarkana store location at 3520 Richmond Rd today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. You can find the county-by-county breakdown here. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly, so the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations. When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings. Charles Crowson, Director – Walmart Press Office