Wanted Wednesday: Texarkana man wanted for terroristic acts

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is asking the public to help them find a man who is wanted for allegedly committing acts of terrorism.

According to TAPD, 24-year-old Roland Rowe is being charged with three counts of terroristic acts.

Police say Rowe is 5’6, 150 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information on Rowe’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911, 903-798-3154, or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

