Ward 4 residents now have new representative on city board

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday night, the Texarkana, Ark. board of directors witnessed the official swearing in of its newest member.

D. Ulysses Brewer now represents Ward Four.



The area’s former representative, Travis Odom, stepped down due to health reasons.

Brewer was appointed to sit on six boards and committees, including the economic develop, public utilities and intergovernmental advisory committees.



“Right now, I just want to get in and fill out the position and see what all the different subcommittees I have to work on, then work from the inside out for the infrastructure,” said Brewer.

Brewer said he served in the military for 25 years. He is set to hold the Ward Four position until the end of 2022.