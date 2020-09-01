Warmer weather increases doctor visits due to bare feet injuries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local medical professionals said people tend to walk barefoot in warmer weather and that’s when they see a spike in doctor visits for foot injuries.

“Three months ago, I started having issues in about the middle of my foot with swelling and the pain,” said Matthew Macadoo, an East Texas Resident.

Macadaoo loves to camp, but what he thought was an injury, left him home-bound. He’s had foot problems before from arthritis and a bone spur, but this time he noticed something different.

“My wife and I, we looked at it, and she said what is that? And I said ‘I think it’s plant matter. Sure enough, it was – it just got in and worked its way down in there.,” said Macadoo.

Dr. Mary Martin is a podiatrist at Christus St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. She said injuries like Macadoo’s are common during the summer. It’s because so many people are walking around barefoot or with open-toed shoes.

“You or I would typically step on something and realize immediately what’s happened and try and retrieve it at home if it’s easy enough to get out. But, some patients, unfortunately, suffer from what’s called peripheral nephropathy, that’s where the nerves to the feet are damaged,” said Martin.

Dr. Martin said this summer alone, she’s pulled out over 10 foreign objects from people’s feet. Things like staples, glass, splinters, and even broken Christmas ornaments. Macadoo said he doesn’t walk barefoot so he’s not sure how this happened.

Dr. Martin pulls out a fox tail from Macadoo’s foot.

“We ended up googling it later and it was a fox tail or spear grass. A little barb had worked its way up in between my toes and just go infected,” said Macadoo.

Dr. Martin said wearing protective socks and shoes that cover your whole foot is the best way to prevent you from stepping on foreign objects.

“Even in the safety of your own home, you know we’ve all dropped a glass or shattered a plat in our home and we think we’ve picked up all the shards but typically we leave a piece or two behind,” said Martin.

